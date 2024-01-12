Freedom Center offering free admission on MLK Day. Here's a peek inside

Nestled along the Ohio River, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, named the best history museum in the country in 2023, has brought stories of the Underground Railroad to Greater Cincinnati for the past two decades.

This year, the center is offering free admission on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Celebrated annually on the third Monday of January, the federal holiday is extra special this year because it falls on King's actual birthday, Jan. 15.

Included among the many civil rights icons depicted at the Freedom Center, King was a historic leader who dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, inequality, poverty and war.

The Enquirer visited the Freedom Center to learn more about current exhibits and how the museum is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.

Robert "Chip" Harrod is photographed near the slave pen at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati in 2011. Harrod conceived, developed and was the founding president of Freedom Center.

MLK Day at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

In addition to offering free admission for visitors, the center is hosting a 2024 King Legacy Celebration on Monday to complement "The Slave Pen," "Open Your Mind: Understanding Implicit Bias" and other permanent exhibits.

The King Legacy Celebration, starting at 8:30 a.m., will feature keynote speaker Adren Wilson, an executive at the Obama Foundation. The program will also include performances by Adrian Dunn and the Adrian Dunn Singers. In-person tickets are sold out, but virtual tickets can still be purchased for $25 at freedomcenter.org/klc-ticket-standard/.

Later in the day, the Freedom Center, Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will host a blood drive at the center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To register, visit hoxworth.org/mlk.

Check out our TikTok below to get a glimpse of all there is to see at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati's Freedom Center offering free admission on MLK Day