  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'Freedom is a constant struggle': Thousands expected to march nationwide for voting rights on anniversary of March on Washington

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thousands were expected to converge on the nation's capital Saturday to demand the protection of voting rights, walking in the footsteps of the 250,000 people who marched in the historic March on Washington 58 years before.

As part of March On for Voting Rights, civil rights leaders, including Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King and the Rev. Al Sharpton, led marches in Washington, D.C., Houston, Miami, Phoenix and more than 40 other cities.

Speakers for the D.C. event included Rep. Joyce Beatty, the Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; Philonise Floyd, an activist and George Floyd's brother; high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump; and other politicians and civil rights leaders.

"This nation has a moral obligation to make sure that every citizen has full voting rights," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson. "Anything short of that is a true threat to our democracy."

Before the rally, a group of activists started chants to draw attention to the death of Fred Cox Jr., an 18-year-old Black man fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy at a funeral last year in High Point, North Carolina: “Fred should not be dead.”

Meanwhile, hundreds more were expected to attend the Make Good Trouble Rally in Washington, D.C. on the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington to support restoring voting rights, granting D.C. statehood, ending mass incarceration, and reimagining public safety amid a year of nationwide protests against systemic racism in policing.

March On for Voting Rights called on Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (H.R. 4) and the For the People Act (H.R. 1).

"These bills are incredibly essential to ensure that we have access to the ballot," said Stasha Rhodes, campaign manager of 51 for 51, an advocacy group for Washington, D.C., statehood and one of the march's organizers.

The marches oppose almost 400 bills in 48 states that organizers say "amount to shameful, outright voter suppression," according to the event website.

Marches for voting rights: Protesters to mark anniversary of March on Washington with nationwide marches

Last year's marches: 'This dream is still alive' as thousands rally for racial justice

At least six bills in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky and Oklahoma shorten windows to apply for mail-in ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy nonprofit that tracks voter suppression legislation. Bills in Iowa and Montana call for reducing polling place availability. Georgia and Iowa bills seek to limit voting days and hours. Other bills, many of which have already been signed into law, ban ballot drop boxes and mail-in voting, impose harsher voter ID requirements and prohibit giving water to voters in line.Advocates say these efforts target Black voters and other voters of color, who have faced voter suppression throughout U.S. history.

NAACP: Voting rights are not a partisan issue. So why is Congress blocking progress?

John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act: House Democrats approve voting-rights bill named after John Lewis

"There's relics of the Jim Crow past that we see in these laws and its efforts to prevent the voter turnout of Black and brown communities," Rhodes said.

Johnson urged protesters to spend time reflecting on the work of civil rights leaders of the past and to know that the fight for voting rights is not a new battle. He added that marching is not the final step in creating change and that attendees should also contact their local representatives and organize within their own communities.

"Freedom is a constant struggle," he said. "We have to protect it. We need to speak loudly, in unison, just like those before us did."

Celebrity response: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish demand Congress pass voting rights bill

Voting rights: Lawsuits challenging state voting restrictions could alter rules for elections

Laws tighten voting rules: Heirs to John Lewis vow to make 'good trouble' in fight over election laws

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: March On for Voting Rights 2021: Protesters march in cities nationwide

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senator Rubio demands answers on Huawei's auto chip approvals

    U.S. Senator Marco Rubio on Thursday released a statement "demanding answers" from the Biden Administration about a Reuters report the U.S. has approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto business. Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, has been hobbled by trade restrictions https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-trump-admin-slams-chinas-huawei-halting-shipments-intel-others-sources-2021-01-17 imposed by the Trump administration on the sale of chips and other components used in its network gear and smartphones businesses.

  • Charlie Watts, 1941–2021

    True to his reserved personality, it was Charlie Watts’s impeccable judgment and restraint that made him a great drummer.

  • The 44 Percent: Haiti earthquake, Black Business Month & Aaliyah

    I awoke to news of the Haiti earthquake while vacationing in Jamaica.

  • GBP/USD At Risk Of Extending Its Decline Once Below 1.3670

    GBP/USD Current price: 1.3693 Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670. The British Pound weakened against its American rival, with GBP/USD trading below the 1.3700 level ahead of the Asian opening. The dollar gathered pace during the US afternoon, as stocks turned sharply lower following comments from different US Federal Reserve o

  • ‘Run the World’ renewed for season 2 with new showrunner

    Good news for Run the World fans: The Starz comedy has officially been renewed for season two, with a new […] The post ‘Run the World’ renewed for season 2 with new showrunner appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Iraq Eyes New Regional Role and Looks for Help to Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq’s regional allies stressed Saturday the need to provide support to an OPEC member struggling to rebuild after decades of ruinous war, in a conference that also afforded a platform for meetings between longtime rivals.French President Emmanuel Macron, and his Egyptian counterpart attended the event, along with leaders and top diplomats from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. They were also joined by Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as w

  • L.A. cut the police budget, then put $47 million in overtime on the city's 'credit card'

    During the fiscal year ending June 30, LAPD officers worked more than 680,000 overtime hours for which they have not been paid. The city now owes $47.3 million.

  • Girl killed in shooting after high school football game in Pennsylvania, per report

    A girl was killed when shots were fired Friday night following a high school football game in the Delaware Valley, according to 6ABC in Philadelphia.

  • Iraq hosts regional meeting aimed at easing Mideast tensions

    Arab heads of state and senior officials from the region including archenemies Iran and Saudi Arabia met Saturday at a conference hosted by Iraq. The meeting is aimed at easing Mideast tensions and emphasizing the Arab country’s new role as mediator. French President Emmanuel Macron was also attending the Baghdad meeting, hailed as a major boost for Iraq and its leadership.

  • Nope! White House Marine bolts inside after lightning strike

    This U.S. Marine standing sentry in front of the White House was not going to stick around to see if lightning would strike twice.

  • Yankees takeaways from Friday's 8-2 win over Athletics, including Gerrit Cole's 200th strikeout of the season

    The Yankees continue to dominate, defeating the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Friday night for their 13th straight win.

  • Donald Trump’s Legal Troubles: A Guide

    From tax evasion to election tampering to inciting an insurrection, a comprehensive list of the criminal and civil allegations against the former president

  • Arizona AG threatens Maricopa County funds over election audit

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is threatening to withhold millions in state funds from Maricopa County if it doesn't comply with the state Senate's partisan audit of the 2020 election, according to a new report sent to the County Board of Supervisors reviewed by Axios.Why it matters: Nine months after Election Day, this represents an escalation of a fight by Donald Trump-aligned Republicans — in this case, backed by state laws involving taxpayer funds and the power of the Attorney Genera

  • Arizona AG: County must comply with 2020 election subpoena

    An Arizona county that has resisted parts of a subpoena issued by the state Senate as it reviews how it handled the 2020 election must turn over everything the Senate wants or lose all its state funding, the state attorney general said Thursday. Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued the decision after a Republican senator asked him if Maricopa County’s refusal to hand over routers, passwords and other items the Senate says it needs to complete the unprecedented partisan review violated state law.

  • "Perfect storm" of problems blocked Trump-era campaign finance investigations

    A "perfect storm" of procedural blockades prevented the investigation and sanctioning of alleged Trump campaign election law violations, regulators said this week.Why it matters: Legitimate cases are being dismissed. And critics say the Federal Election Commission's inability to crack down on many bad actors has undercut the threat of enforcement, and turned campaign financing into the Wild West.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeW

  • Trump Mocked For Repeatedly Botching Name Of ISIS Offshoot In Fox News Ramble

    The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."

  • SAG-AFTRA Election: Matthew Modine Threatens To Sue Fran Drescher For “Slanderous” Accusations

    EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED with UFS statement: With just one week to go in the SAG-AFTRA election, Matthew Modine has accused Fran Drescher of defamation and threatened legal action if she doesn’t issue a public apology by Friday. “Your defamation of Mr. Modine, your opposing candidate for SAG-AFTRA president, at the eleventh hour of the current election, […]

  • Trump attempts to block House investigation into Capitol riot by claiming he and his allies are protected by executive privilege

    It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.

  • GOP Rep. Jim Banks: Republicans Have A 'Duty' To Punish Members Investigating Jan. 6 Riot

    If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.

  • Trump's D.C. Hotel Permanently Bans Forbes Reporter After ... Wait For It ... Taking Photos

    Zach Everson has long tracked the lobbyists, Republicans and foreign government reps who have spent big at the hotel to wrangle favors from the former president.