Freedom Convoy: Ottawa declares emergency over trucker Covid rules protests

Police are promising to step up enforcement around the protests

The mayor of Canada's capital Ottawa has declared a state of emergency in response to more than a week of truckers' protests against Covid restrictions.

Jim Watson said the city was completely out of control, with demonstrators outnumbering police.

He said the protests posed a threat to the safety and security of residents.

The truckers have paralysed the centre of Ottawa with vehicles and tents blocking roads.

The "Freedom Convoy" began as a movement against a government requirement that the truckers be vaccinated against Covid.

Mr Watson has not given details about what measures he might impose.

However, police said on Sunday afternoon they would step up enforcement, including possible arrests of those seeking to aid the protesters.

A statement from the city authorities said the state of emergency "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government".

Some Ottawa residents have objected to the demonstrations.

Complaints range from idling trucks that impede traffic and makeshift wooden structures in city parks to lost income and fears of harassment and even violence.

Police have said they are concerned about how the convoy has attracted extremist rhetoric.

In response, organisers of the Freedom Convoy have promised to protest peacefully and respect the law, but also to "stay as long as it takes".

The 'Freedom Convoy' is calling for an end to vaccine mandates in Canada

A recent opinion poll by Abacus Data found 68% of Canadians felt they had "very little in common" with the protesters, while 32% said they "had a lot in common" with the truckers.

GoFundMe said on Friday it would withhold millions of dollars raised for the truckers, citing police reports of violence.