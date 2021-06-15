Israel scraps face masks and becomes first major country to fully emerge from Covid

James Rothwell
·4 min read
People visit Dizengoff shopping centre as Israel ends one of its last main restrictions of mask wearing in indoor spaces as new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections continue to wane, in Tel Aviv - Reuters/Reuters
People visit Dizengoff shopping centre as Israel ends one of its last main restrictions of mask wearing in indoor spaces as new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections continue to wane, in Tel Aviv - Reuters/Reuters

Israel scrapped rules on wearing face masks indoors on Tuesday, having abandoned its domestic vaccine passes, as the coronavirus infection rate fell to single digits.

As Britain's hopes of a Covid "Freedom Day" were dashed this week, a very different picture has emerged in Israel, where citizens no longer need to face masks in closed spaces such as supermarkets and banks. Rules on wearing face masks outdoors have already been lifted.

The green pass, a vaccine passport which allowed entry to bars, restaurants and cultural venues, was abandoned on June 1 after it was deemed redundant by Israeli health officials.

It means that Israelis over the past fortnight have also enjoyed unrestricted access to weddings, cinema trips and concerts.

The announcement came just four months after Israel set up the green pass system at the height of its vaccination drive, the fastest in the world.

To date, around 60 per cent of Israelis have been fully vaccinated including 90 per cent of over 50s. However, in the occupied Palestinian territories, fewer than five per cent have been fully vaccinated.

In the United Kingdom, where the population is seven times larger than Israel, only 40 per cent so far have received two jabs.

However, tough restrictions on leaving and entering the country remain in place, and Israeli health experts say this is a key factor which has reduced the infection rate to as few as five or six cases per day - though there was a slight uptick of 24 cases recorded on Monday.

"It's very clear now that in Israel there is virtually no circulation of Covid, but one thing we mustn't forget is that Israel still has some of the strictest travel policies in the world," said Prof Michael Edelstein, an epidemiologist at Bar-Ilan University.

Israelis who wish to visit countries deemed a high risk, such as India and Brazil, must apply for a special exemption before they are allowed to travel. In many cases this amounts to a de facto ban on overseas travel, unless the passenger is in special circumstances.

An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday - AP/AP
An Israeli youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion, Sunday - AP/AP

All incoming visitors from "highest-risk" countries must also go into quarantine for 14 days, even if they have been fully vaccinated, and have government permission. In the United Kingdom, the quarantine period lasts for only ten days.

Israel has removed all countries from its green list, and instead differentiates between "highest risk", "warning" and "notice" and "red" countries. In all cases, the countries are marked out with a thumbs down logo on the Israeli health ministry's website.

Travellers from countries in the "warning," "notice" and "red" countries can avoid quarantine if they present "valid Israeli vaccination or recovery certificates."

"It's not really a sustainable model as you cannot forbid people from travelling from years on end, so there will need to be further measures," Prof Edelstein said.

Israel is expected to reopen its tourism programme on July 1 but has not yet disclosed further details, such as whether tourists would need to take Covid tests or present vaccination certificates.

Israelis who had recovered from Covid were not immediately eligible for a vaccine, allowing officials to focus on those at risk of falling seriously ill. There has also been some resistance to the jabs in ultra-orthodox Jewish communities.

There are early indications that the Pfizer vaccine, which is predominant in Israel, is more effective at reducing the spread of coronavirus compared to the UK's Astra-Zeneca vaccine, Prof Edlestein added.

Then there is the question of the delta variant of Covid, which originated in India and is spreading rapidly through the United Kingdom.

There are no such concerns for Israel, as there is substantially less travel between the Jewish state and India.

"We have had a handful of delta variant cases but due to very strict travel restrictions, we haven't really seen the spread of the data variant," Prof Edelstein said.

Israel has extended its vaccine drive to those aged 12-15, but as the policy only came into effect on June 6 it is too early to tell if this will have a major impact on infections.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated visitors soon can take off masks at Disney World

    Walt Disney World in Florida is making it easier to see smiles again, but guests still can't hug the characters. Starting Tuesday, face masks will be optional for visitors to the theme park resort who are vaccinated, though Disney workers won't require proof of vaccination, the company said on its website. Visitors who aren't fully vaccinated still will need to wear face masks indoors and on all rides and attractions.

  • Israel ends indoor masking, its final COVID-19 restriction, as it logs less than one virus death a day in June

    Israel's early, quick start on its mass-vaccination campaign has the country more or less back to a state of normality.

  • More evidence suggests COVID-19 was in US by Christmas 2019

    A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials. The analysis is not definitive, and some experts remain skeptical, but federal health officials are increasingly accepting a timeline in which small numbers of COVID-19 infections may have occurred in the U.S. before the world ever became aware of a dangerous new virus erupting in China. “The studies are pretty consistent,” said Natalie Thornburg of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Even Vaccinated People Are Nervous About Going Back to 'Normal.' Here's How to Cope

    Claudia Campos, 34, wanted there to be no doubt about why she continues to wear a face mask at the Florida car rental company where she works. Campos’ slogan distills the complicated emotions many people are feeling as the summer of vaccination commences. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the roughly 43% of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated can mostly ditch masks, travel safely and gather indoors with others.

  • The Latest: Vaccinated Hawaiian positive for delta variant

    Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who traveled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19. The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. New analysis from researchers in the U.K. shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant.

  • The Delta Variant Could Soon Become the Dominant COVID-19 Strain. Here's What You Need to Know

    The more infectious strain threatens to worsen the pandemic around the world

  • Editorial: Biden’s vaccine goal of 70% by July 4 could pass us by, and we have no one to blame but ourselves

    It wasn’t that long ago that people were clamoring for COVID-19 vaccines, with some going as far as lying about their age to secure the much-in-demand but not readily available shots — back when they were meted out by age, oldest first. Now the country is in a whole other, opposite dilemma with plenty of vaccines to go around, but not enough willing people waving their arms to get them. The ...

  • Astra antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 symptoms in large trial

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines. The study assessed whether the therapy, a cocktail of two types of antibodies, could prevent adults who had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

  • Health experts say India missed early alarm, let deadly coronavirus variant spread

    A veteran public health expert warned top Indian officials in early March that a new variant of the coronavirus was spreading quickly in a rural district in the heart of the country and that the outbreak required urgent attention. Federal health authorities failed to respond adequately to that warning, Dr Subhash Salunke, who has 30 years of experience in public health in India, Indonesia and the United States, told Reuters. The variant, now known as B.1.617, triggered a catastrophic wave of coronavirus cases in India and has since spread to more than 40 other countries.

  • It wasn't just politics that led to Netanyahu's ouster – it was fear of his demagoguery

    Benjamin Netanyahu sits in the Knesset before parliament voted June 13, 2021, in Jerusalem to approve the new government that doesn't include him, Amir Levy/Getty ImagesThere is something Shakespearean about Benjamin Netanyahu’s downfall. As in a scene from “Julius Caesar,” who was assassinated by Roman senators, Netanyahu was deposed by his former underlings, the leaders of the three right-wing parties that have joined the new government – Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Gideon Sa’ar, al

  • As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities

    The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early success of the U.S. vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the pace of COVID-19 fatalities in the country. It took 113 days to go from 500,000 total U.S. COVID-19 deaths to 600,000 - the second slowest 100,000-death jump since the pandemic began.

  • Man who fled to Thailand to avoid drug charges cheated mask buyers in Singapore

    A man who was under investigation for drug offences fled to Thailand while on bail.

  • Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

    Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a joint statement on Sunday scolding China for a series of issues and underscored the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, comments China condemned as "slander". Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the self-ruled island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.

  • Letters to the Editor: There is no 'recall fever' in California. Right-wing extremists are just desperate

    The drives to recall the governor, the L.A. County district attorney and other officials are anything but grass-roots efforts.

  • Iran presidential candidate urges better ties with West

    A prominent contender in Iran’s presidential election appealed Tuesday for better economic and political relations with the West, his most extensive attempt yet to attract reformist voters just days ahead of the poll. Former Iranian Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, among the seven candidates allowed on the ballot for Friday’s vote, has no official ties to any political faction but is positioning himself as the likely candidate for moderate and reform-minded voters. “Why should there be a barrier for peaceful co-existence?” asked Hemmati, while emphasizing that an "improvement in global and regional peace” hinged on American good will and "trust-building" with the Islamic Republic.

  • Amanda Kloots is 'totally open to finding love again': 'I know Nick would want that for me'

    Kloots opens up about grief, her new memoir and being a single mom following husband Nick Cordero's death.

  • Majority of COVID Hospitalizations Occurring Among People Who Aren't Vaccinated, Doctors Say

    While the number of COVID hospitalizations continues to decrease, most patients admitted for complications from the virus have not been vaccinated, according to doctors

  • Young Hispanic Americans in California much more likely to die of COVID than white counterparts

    Hispanic Americans between the ages of 20 and 54 were 8.5 times more likely than white Americans in the same age group to die of COVID-19, according to a recent study of California deaths. Why it matters: Hispanic Americans experienced higher rates of COVID-19 infections than any other racial or ethnic group, per the New York Times. The study of California deaths, published this month, found that Hispanic Americans were also younger when they died, often in their prime of life. Get market news w

  • SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

    SCOTUS deals a gutting blow to federal criminal justice reform

  • California finally lifts its last big COVID restrictions. Did the state play it too safe?

    California has pursued a more measured approach to reopening than the hype would have it — one that sought to balance the need to get businesses back on their feet after last spring’s global collapse while also recognizing that the most effective way to lure customers and workers out of hibernation is by ensuring they feel safe from the virus itself. And now state leaders and experts expect this approach to pay off. “It is because of our health-first focus that this state is not just poised to recover,” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. “It is poised to come roaring back.” Is Newsom right?