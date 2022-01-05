Freedom man charged with creating harassment website against minor and their family

.

NEW SEWICKLEY TWP. — A Freedom man is charged with creating his own website to harass, threaten and create sexual images of a minor and the minor’s family.

According to court papers, on April 13, 2021, the New Sewickley Township Police Department was notified that Dylan Terreri, 47, created the website, which was found through an online search engine.

Police state that on the website, there were lewd, lascivious, threatening, and obscene language that depicted members of the family, as well as disparaging, threatening, and sexual statements regarding the minor.

Court papers further state the website depicted the names of the family, the road name, house number and county they live in.

When questioned by police, Terreri told them he made the website to document what had happened to him regarding the family reporting incidents against him to the police, according to the court documents.

Police determined the domain name registration for the website was purchased by Terreri on Aug. 28, 2020.

A protection from intimidation order was placed against Terreri for the safety of the minor on April 21, 2021.

However, court papers state on Nov. 4, 2021, Terreri walked on the road in front of the family’s residence, “thrusting his hips,” in front of the residence.

He also reportedly sent messages about the minor to their employer on Sept. 6, 2020.

Terreri is charged with two counts each of disseminating explicit sexual material with a minor, harassment and stalking, one count each of cyber harassment of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and violating an order or agreement.

Efforts to reach Terreri's private attorney Ryan Mergl were unsuccessful by print deadline.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Freedom man charged with creating harassment website