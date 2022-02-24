Freedom man to face trial for alleged harassment website against minor

Handcuffs

BEAVER — A Freedom man will face trial for on accusations he created his own website to harass, threaten and create sexual images of a minor and the minor’s family and for violating a protection from intimidation order placed on him.

Dylan Terreri, 47, had all his charges held for court in a preliminary hearing Thursday at the Beaver County Courthouse.

Terreri is charged with two counts each of disseminating explicit sexual material with a minor, harassment and stalking, one count each of cyber harassment of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, and violating an order or agreement.

