Freedom man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused overdose death

FREEDOM - A Beaver County man was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl that led to a 2019 overdose death.

Zachary Martin Cymbalak, 36, of Freedom, was sentenced in federal court for the distribution of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin.

Local law enforcement responded to the scene of a fatal drug overdose in early 2019, where they found drug paraphernalia and empty stamp bags. After obtaining the victim's phone records, officers identified Cymbalak as the source of the drugs that caused the death.

Shortly after, officers arranged for a confidential informant to purchase drugs from Cymbalak. Once officers obtained the drugs, they matched the stamp bags with those found at the overdose scene. Law enforcement later found more stamp bags and the money used in the drug purchase during a traffic stop.

Lab testing revealed that the stamp bags purchased from Cymbalak and obtained during the traffic stop contained a combination of heroin, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. As part of his plea agreement, Cymbalak took responsibility for the death of the 2019 overdose victim.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Freedom man sentenced to 8 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl