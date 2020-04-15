Freedom of Speech at Stake - Satinder Dhillon Files Historic Application With The Supreme Court of Canada Asking for the Right to Use the Truth in Court

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British Columbia based social activist, freedom of speech advocate, blogger, and international businessman, Satinder Dhillon, has filed a historic and landmark application to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In the filing, Dhillon's attorney asks the Supreme Court of Canada to intervene, to allow the truth to be used as a defence in Canadian courtrooms.

Dhillon, who has been compared to Malcolm X and Gandhi by Canadian authorities, has fought this battle for nearly two decades.

Dhillon was named in the list of top 100 Punjabi personalities in the world by the Jewels of Punjab alongside many other notable individuals from around the world.

He was the 3rd youngest entrant on the list that included the CEO of Mastercard, former Prime Minister of India, a top ten Forbes list earning actor, American Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina, and the President of the World Punjabi Organization.

Dhillon was one of the twelve Canadians named to the list that included Canada's Minister of Defence, the first Sikh B.C. Court of Appeal judge and Canada's first Sikh Billionaire.

The Times of Canada has hailed him a 'Modern Day Revolutionary' and he's received the Emerging Leader Award from them as well. His work in Canadian courts has been cited internationally.

Currently, there is a movie being written about Dhillon's life, largely based on the historic case he has fought in Canada for many years now.

"It's obvious for everyone to see that the decisions by the lower courts in British Columbia were egregious errors in law and they defy the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms," stated Dhillon.

"This is why we have all these levels of court in this country. If this decision by the B.C courts is left to stand, then it will damage the whole of our society in a major way. Who's going to trust our court system if people in the country can't even use the truth to defend themselves? It makes absolutely no sense."

Dhillon's lead lawyer in Canada, Nicolas Rouleau - a highly regarded constitutional law expert, said the following about the national importance of the case - "This case is critical because it gives the Supreme Court of Canada the opportunity to determine whether a Canadian can be imprisoned for criminal contempt of court, simply because he spoke the truth. We want to live in a society where we are allowed to speak the truth, even when this truth is uncomfortable."

Emmet Pierce, who assisted Dhillon during his trial added, "He shouldn't have had to go to jail for writing the truth. This case is clearly of national importance now, which is the exact mandate of the Supreme Court of Canada."

When asked why he continued fighting, instead of simply taking down the blogs and writing the apology that the government wanted in order to drop the case, Dhillon stated, "The blogs were true and still they wanted me to remove them. I'd rather have died than taken them down and I told them that. That was my stance then and I stand by it today."

"Just because there were powerful corporations and well connected people involved at the highest levels that have a lot of power, that doesn't mean the blogs weren't true."

"I shouldn't have had to go to jail just because they were scared of the truth coming out and had all that power which they abused. To this day not one person has ever directly challenged the veracity of what I wrote and that's because all those involved know it is all true," added Dhillon.

"I've waited a very long time for this moment and envisioned this all happening over 10 years ago when I decided to write the blogs. A lot of people never thought we'd make it this far but I always believed that we'd find a way no matter how hard it got. The pain and stress that was caused to us by culpable and guilty parties was immense but it made us stronger in the end. Even in the darkest of times when it seemed impossible - we kept moving forward. Hope is an amazing thing. It can keep you alive against all odds."

"I love my country and we want it to do right by us. This application we filed gives the system one more chance to do the right thing in Canada. No person or corporation, no matter how powerful they are, should be above the law, period!" added Dhillon.

"Taxpayers money was abused here to muzzle the truth. It's clear to see what really happened. We've done our part by continuing to fight and bring it this far. If this court now also refuses to do the right thing, like the others, then it's going to be an international embarrassment for the Canadian judicial system if we have to go to the International Court of Justice in the Hague (Netherlands)," stated Emmet Pierce.

"My parents came to Canada because of the equality in our society. I hope we are allowed to have our voices heard. We are proud to be Canadians and think we live in the most amazing place in the world and are trying to help strengthen our society by continuing to fight the good fight."

"Our application has been reviewed by some of the best legal minds in the world and they all agree that this situation needs to be fixed. What message are we sending our citizens if the courts keep failing us like this - while the real guilty parties suffer no consequences."

Mr. Rouleau added that the case has a second element of national importance, "The case will also determine whether a Canadian who could be affected by a public order of the Court, should pay for legal advice to understand its terms, given that some of these terms might contain obscure legal nuances. Orders directed to the public should use clear and simple language. It's not fair to expect the many Canadians potentially affected by these orders to understand complicated legal nuances."

Along his journey Dhillon has been in contact with many famous lawyers from around the world that advised him. Among them is Wikileaks and Julian Assaange's former lawyer Mr. Mark Stephens, Mr. Jamshed Mistry - a high profile human rights and celebrity lawyer from Mumbai and member of the Canadian Bar Association, and Mr. Martin Garbus who has represented Nelson Mandela, Al Pacino, Robert Redford, and many others.

In addition, two former judges from British Columbia who now practice law again - Peter Leask and William Sundhu, also helped Dhillon along the way, as well as current judge (Canada's first turban wearing Sikh judge), Palbinder Shergill. Justice Shergill worked with Dhillon on his file when she was a lawyer practicing in Surrey, B.C.

