Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Kodiak's Acquisition of Carpenter Contractors of America

CLEVELAND, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Building Products, a leading US distributor of building materials and related construction products, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Carpenter Contractors of America (CCA), a leading manufacturer of prefabricated building components. CCA, which also distributes lumber and other building materials and provides carpentry labor services, has production facilities in Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed by the end of October 2020, will:

Strengthen Kodiak Building Products' distribution network by adding locations in the eastern half of the US – especially in the key Florida market

Expand Kodiak's industry presence into the manufacture of prefabricated building components, such as roof and floor trusses and wall panels

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "This transaction not only expands Kodiak's presence in the building materials supply segment – potentially boosting its sales of lumber and engineered wood products, gypsum wallboard, and other interior products – but also allows it to enter the market for prefabricated building components."

"This," noted Zielenski, "is of considerable importance, given that the US is facing a shortage of both skilled construction workers and new housing for potential buyers. Going forward, it is expected that home builders will increasingly rely on prefabricated components to reduce the need for skilled labor on job sites and more quickly construct homes."

Thus, according to Zielenski, "Kodiak's acquisition of CCA will allow it to supply home builders with both key building materials and value-added prefabricated components, maximizing its sales opportunities."

