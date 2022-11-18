Freehold man charged in crash that killed South River woman

SOUTH RIVER – A Freehold man has been charged in an October motor vehicle crash in which a borough woman was killed.

Matthew Liebowitz, 18, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide in the crash that killed 59-year-old Janina Klich, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and South River Police Chief Mark Tinitigan said in a statement.

South River police responded at 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15 to the intersection of Darrow and Virginia streets on a report of a crash. Arriving officers found Klich unresponsive, and she had to be extracted from her vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, the prosecutor’s office said.

An investigation by South River Police Officer John Kenney and Middlesex County Prosecuto’s Office Detective Mark Morris determined Liebowitz was allegedly speeding and entered the intersection without stopping at a stop sign, the prosecutor’s office said.

