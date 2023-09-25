Freehold man charged with impersonating an officer, robbing driver

FREEHOLD− A 46-year-old borough man is accused of acting like a law enforcement officer and pulling over a vehicle, then taking the driver's cell phone, authorities said.

Anthony Burke was charged with one count of impersonating an officer, robbery and four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said in a statement.

Burke is accused of pulling over the vehicle in Freehold Township on Sept. 17. He was arrested Wednesday and was being held Monday at Monmouth County Jail.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about Burke’s activities in Freehold or the surrounding areas to call Detective Kayla Santiago of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Officer Charles Lasky of the Freehold Township Police Department at 732-462-7500.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Freehold NJ man accused of impersonating officer, robbing driver