Freehold man faces vandalism charge in New York following Kyle Rittenhouse murder acquittal

A Freehold man was arrested in New York City on vandalism and other charges Friday night amid protests and sporadic property damage following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on murder charges in Wisconsin, according to news reports.

Charles Edmonds, 37, was among five people arrested in the Middle Village section of Queens, according to PIX11 and the New York Post.

Edmonds was charged with rioting, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, reckless endangerment of property, unlawful assembly, and walking in the street.

Rittenhouse's acquittal on murder and other charges — he shot and killed two men and injured a third during anti-police violence protests last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin — sparked mostly peaceful protests across the country, including Brooklyn and other parts of New York City.

In "pro-cop" Middle Village, however, an "angry mob" purportedly "wreaked havoc," spray-painting vehicles, destroying "Blue Lives Matter" and American flags, and causing other property damage, according to the Post report.

The other four men who were also arrested were from Brooklyn, according to PIX11. They were identified as Kyrk Freeman, 22, Daniel Wattley, 28, Alex Davis, 33, and Jonathan Lefkowitz, 38.

PIX11 described the protests as large, but peaceful. The arrests were made in connection to a damaged vehicle, according to the reports.

The NYPD takes its responsibility to protect the 1st amendment rights of peaceful demonstrators seriously. Just as important is the safety of NYers & the protection of property from people breaking the law in the name of protest. As seen tonight in Queens, they will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/a6bL0Fewv9 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 20, 2021

In an interview with the New York Post, Bruce Edmonds, identified as Charles Edmonds’ father, said his son was a Rutgers University graduate and middle school teacher who has a history of going to protests, and is "a good guy, passionate.”

Neither Bruce Edmonds nor Charles Edmonds could be reached for comment.

