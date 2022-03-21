Freehold Posted A Lot About Alcohol During Pandemic: Report

FREEHOLD, NJ — When the coronavirus quarantine kept New Jerseyans at home two years ago, many turned to alcohol and social media to pass the time. Some, including residents of Freehold, did so more than others, according to a new report from rehabs.com.

The national rehab directory commissioned a study that ranked New Jersey's 100 largest cities and towns based on the number of alcohol-related Instagram posts made since March 2020 when the Garden State and much of the rest of the world implemented COVID-19 protocols.

Freehold was ranked 99th on the list.

According to rehabs.com, 28 of every 5,000 Instagram posts from Freehold have been alcohol-related in the last two years. This accounts for 0.56 percent of all posts.

During the pandemic, Bernards Township ranked first with 392 alcohol-related Instagram posts. This equates to 7.84 percent of all Instagram posts in that town during that time period.



When Gov. Phil Murphy ordered most businesses to close in March 2020, he declared liquor stores "essential" and kept them open.



According to northjersey.com, several addiction experts pointed to a public-health reason for this, with concerns about hospitals filling up as the state dealt with its initial COVID-19 outbreak.



While the term "alcoholism" is clinically ambiguous and no longer used, Rehabs.com has included some warning signs that indicate a problematic relationship with alcohol below:

Difficulty controlling one's level of alcohol consumption.

Want to decrease or stop drinking alcohol but being unable to do so.

Developing a higher tolerance for alcohol and needing more overtime to reach the desired effects.

Experiencing alcohol cravings when not drinking as well as withdrawal symptoms such as sweating, shaking, and nausea.

Facing personal problems at home, work, or school due to alcohol use.

Where did other New Jersey cities and towns rank in terms of "intoxicated Instagrammers?" See the full rankings here from rehabs.com.



This article originally appeared on the Freehold Patch