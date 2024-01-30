Will Freehold Township schools be open Tuesday?

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - School administrators appear ready to open the district schools on Tuesday, according to media reports.

News 12 New Jersey reported on its website Monday night that School Superintendent Neal Dickstein wrote in a letter to parents that the initial phase of restoring all of its computer systems is complete, according to the report.

“We will be working through the night, and if we discover that critical systems are not functioning properly and we need to close in the morning, we will notify you by 6 a.m.,” Dickstein wrote in the letter as reported by News 12.

As of 10:30 p.m., a message posted on the district website said only: “All before school activities and after school activities are cancelled on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. YMCA Before School Care and After School Care will be operating as typical.”

The message made no mention as to when normal school operations will resume.

Parents on a private Facebook group were complaining about the fact they had not been notified as of late Monday night.

School administrators were investigating a cybersecurity incident that forced the district’s schools and offices to close on Monday, officials have said.

The school district serves students kindergarten through eighth grade in Freehold Township. It had nearly 3,500 students in the 2021-22 school year at five elementary schools, two middle schools and an early childhood learning center.

