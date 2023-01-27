Freeland man charged with robbing two service stations in White Haven

Jan. 27—WHITE HAVEN — A man from Freeland was arraigned Thursday on allegations he robbed the Exxon Mobil service station in White Haven, his second robbery offense in a week.

Andrew Tyler Baez, 29, of Silver Maple Lane, entered the service station on Church Street, picked up a candy bar and walked toward the counter asking the store clerk if the lottery was open at about 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to court records.

As the clerk was ringing up the transaction for the candy bar, Baez displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register, court records say.

Police in court records say Baez fled the store with cash.

Baez concealed his head with a hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask during the robbery, police said.

A week after the robbery at the Exxon Mobil service station, police said a man with the same description robbed the Uni Mart service center on Hazle Street in Freeland just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Police allege Baez entered the Uni Mart and demanded cash while aiming a firearm at the clerk.

Baez was arrested earlier this week for the alleged Uni Mart heist when he was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft and simple assault.

Baez was charged for the Exxon Mobil alleged armed hold-up with two counts of robbery and one count each of theft and simple assault.

Baez remained jailed Friday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 total bail.