Freeland man sentenced for endangering infant

Nov. 23—WILKES-BARRE — A father from Freeland accused of endangering his two-month old son who was revived by Freeland police was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Tuesday.

Lawrence Latiff Krigger, 32, of South Street, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to five years in the county's Intermediate Punishment Program and given credit for 70 days time served at the county correctional facility on a charge of endangering the welfare of children. Krigger pled guilty to the charge Oct. 3.

Felony aggravated assault charges were dismissed against Krigger at the preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Freeland police responded to Krigger's residence for an unresponsive infant on March 8, 2021.

A police officer performed life saving measures on the infant who was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton before being transferred to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

Krigger claimed he gave the baby a bottle and became limp.

Physicians at Geisinger told investigators the infant was at risk of death due to severe brain injuries, the complaint says.

Krigger could have faced up to 18 months in jail.

Vough ordered the first year of Krigger's sentence to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring.