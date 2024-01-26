Freeman honored with award from Vietnam Veterans of America

Jan. 26—Douglas County Commissioners Chris Boice and Tom Kress recently announced that Commissioner Tim Freeman was honored with the prestigious 'Honorary Life Membership' award from the Vietnam Veterans of America. The award was presented to Freeman by Umpqua Valley's VVA Chapter #805. The "Honorary Life Membership" award from the VVA is a prestigious honor only awarded to a select number of individuals each year who dedicate their lives to help and serve veterans but would not otherwise be eligible to obtain a VVA membership.

Bill Duncan, President of Umpqua Valley's VVA Chapter #805, along with VVA #805 Vice President Roger Boucock, and VVA member James Little presented Freeman with this award during their January VVA meeting, as well as at the December 13 Board of Commissioners meeting. The National VVA Board of Directors approved the award in November 2023. The certificate and letter were signed and sent to VVA Chapter #805 by National VVA President John McManus. Freeman was presented with this award for his dedicated service to Veterans and for his unwavering support of local veterans and veteran organizations. Duncan, as President was instrumental in nominating Freeman on behalf of all members of VVA Chapter #805.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Commissioner Freeman for the last couple of years on several veterans' issues and projects. I have never seen a person more dedicated to helping veterans. He is always there to lend a hand and help. This is a rare honor, and we are very proud to be able to present him with this honorary membership award." — Bill Duncan

Boucock, vice-president of VVA Chapter #805 presented Commissioner Freeman with an honorary VVA hat and shirt as part of the recognition ceremony.

"We appreciate him (Tim Freeman) from the depths of our hearts. Without men like him helping veterans, we would be in a pickle." — Roger Boucock

According to the VVA, the honorary life membership award requires the signed recommendation and approval from the National VVA Board of Directors. Inducted VVA honorary life members will be able to attend meetings and speak, but will not be able to make motions, vote, or hold an office.

An Honorary Life Membership to VVA may be requested from the following:

A VVA National Officer, National Board Member, the Conference of State Council Presidents, a State Council, or a Chapter for an individual not otherwise eligible for VVA membership.

A VVA State Council for a DoD-designated MIA veteran who resided in said state or by a Chapter for a DoD-designated MIA veteran who resided in the Chapter's community or areas served.

Criteria for consideration for an Honorary Life Membership to VVA:

An individual who has provided support through the public or social media (radio, TV, Internet, newspaper) on veteran issues and other veteran-related endeavors undertaken by the National organization, State Council, or Chapter.

An individual who is elected or appointed governmental duties (national, state, or local) that allow him/her the opportunity to encourage/support veteran-related legislature that improves or impacts the lives of VVA members, their families, or all veterans.

An individual who by their own monetary stature has continually provided "financial or pro bono" support to VVA National, State Council, or Chapter that has assisted us with our mission to provide service to veterans and families.

An individual who has been instrumental in providing veterans with support and/or services that improves or beneficially impacts the lives of veterans.

Jim Little provided the audience with a brief background on why Commissioner Freeman was nominated for the honorary award. He listed a very lengthy resume that included his work with the dedication of the VA Cemetery in 2004, the campaign to restore the VA Hospital to full services, the placement of a Veterans home in Roseburg, being designated and accepting the flag on behalf of the families at the funeral for the cremains of WWII veterans that were found left on a shelf, helping to get the question on the ballet asking citizens about restoration of the Roseburg VA Hospital to full service, ensuring that the Douglas County Veterans Office is fully funded, overseeing the County's War Memorial, attending all Quarterly VA Cemetery remembrance services, helping provide grants to local veteran organizations, his work on the recent Oregon mortuary bill and countless other projects.

Jim stated, "Tim's humility is one of his best traits. He is a man of many accomplishments, most that go unheralded or get claimed by others. This man truly has a heart for veterans. I consider Tim as a champion for all veterans and for all the citizens of our community. I remember the profound words he gave during a speech at one of the Vietnam War Anniversary gatherings. Tim said, 'I thank each of you for defending us and for being patriots of our freedom that all Americans should seek to emulate.' As veterans, we know that Tim truly has our backs."

Freeman has served our community in several roles over the years including Roseburg City Councilman; State Representative in the Oregon Legislature; Board President for the Association of O&C Counties; Western Interstate Region Representative for the Association of Oregon Counties and the National Association of Counties; State of Oregon Criminal Justice Commission and as one of our Douglas County Commissioners since 2015. He also serves as the Liaison Commissioner for the Douglas County Veteran Services Office.

He continues to serve and prioritize local veterans, as well as support veteran issues in his many roles today. Douglas County has always been a hot spot for retired veterans from all over the country. The motto on our welcome sign as you enter Douglas County reads, "We Honor Veterans" and we mean it. All three Commissioners, as well as County Employees place a high priority on putting veterans first, and our local veteran service organizations and community members spend countless hours focusing on the needs of veterans and their families.

"I'm so very honored. I simply want to say, thank you and welcome home." — Commissioner Tim Freeman.