Freeman sentenced to 40 years for 2019 homicide

Apr. 27—Percy Freeman, formerly of Phoenix, Ill., was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Tuesday.

In May 2021, Freeman was found guilty of first degree murder and aggravated battery.

During the trial, prosecutors provided evidence through Danville police and independent witnesses that Freeman, along with other individuals, followed Roosevelt Anderson through the Fair Oaks housing complex on April 24, 2019, hit him with their fists, pistol whipped him and shot him one time in the head.

Freeman must serve 100 percent of his sentence followed by three years of parole.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office prosecuted the case in cooperation with the Vermilion County State's Attorney's Office.

State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said, "Criminals who insist on terrorizing our community will be held accountable and severely punished."

Lacy also thanked the prosecution teams and the Danville Police Department for their dedication to the investigation.