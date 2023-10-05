Freeman Webb Company's CEO Bill Freeman to step down from his real estate empire

Freeman Webb Company announced Thursday that longtime president and CEO William H. Freeman, better known as Bill, will step from the helm of the Nashville-based real estate investment and management firm he helped found 44 years ago.

His son, Bob Freeman, is named as his successor and Matt Olson has been promoted from vice president of acquisitions to chief operating officer.

"I truly believe I could not be leaving our company in greater hands," Bill Freeman said in a news release about the leadership change.

"The years I've enjoyed here are nothing short of amazing, and I would like for Bob and Matt to have that same sense of satisfaction. I look forward to seeing what they do with their own ideas and with the incredible technology available today."

Bill Freeman's 50-year career began at the age of 16 when he earned his professional real estate license. He co-founded the Freeman Webb Company in 1979 with Jimmy Webb. Webb died in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Freeman Webb Company is valued at $3.2 billion.

About Bill Freeman's successful real estate career

Bill Freeman enrolled in a three-year realtor institute course at just 14 years old. He was the youngest participant in the country. From the earnings he made as a lineman (refueling airplanes and ground services equipment) he bought his first property at 16 and eventually made an $80,000 profit.

This first real estate deal ignited his lifelong ambition in the industry.

The partnership between Freeman and Webb led to a company that is now the largest owner and operator of apartments in the Middle and East Tennessee regions. Freeman Webb is also known as the developer of Tennessee's first GOLD LEED-certified Class A office building. Their portfolio includes 17,364 units throughout the Southeast.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bill Freeman to step down as CEO of Freeman Webb Company