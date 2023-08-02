Freeport-area school teacher, coach charged with child pornography

A teacher and athletic coach in the Dakota School District in Stephenson County has been charged with three counts of child pornography.

Daniel Sheets, 37, of Dakota, was taken into custody Wednesday in Davis Junction, Illinois.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, the Dakota School District filed a report on July 11 regarding a teacher/athletic coach who was "believed to have engaged in inappropriate communications with multiple female students."

More: Freeport teenager killed in crash involving stolen vehicle identified

The school district placed Sheets on administrative leave after the report was filed, officials said.

The allegations against Sheets, who is also charged with two counts of unauthorized videotaping, are believed to have happened in October 2021, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office also said it believes there may be more students who haven't been interviewed yet regarding the investigation.

Authorities are encouraging any current or former Dakota School District students who have information on this case to call the sheriff's office at 815-235-8252.

While the investigation is ongoing, the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office said additional charges are "likely" to be filed against Sheets.

Sheets is being held in the Ogle County Jail until he is taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport area teacher Daniel Sheets faces child porn charges