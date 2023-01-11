Freeport-area sheriff's office won't enforce new assault weapon ban laws

A new Illinois law banning the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons won't fully be enforced in Stephenson County.

Part of the new law requires residents who already own those weapons to register them with Illinois State Police. Stephenson County Sheriff Steve Stovall said his office won't check to see if residents in the county have registered their weapons with the police.

"As the custodian of the jail and chief law enforcement official for Stephenson County, neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state," the sheriff said in a statement Wednesday.

"Nor will be arresting or housing law abiding individuals that have been arrested solely for non-compliance of this act," the sheriff continued.

Under the new legislation, if police stop a car driven by a semiautomatic gun owner, for example, they can instantly check to ensure it’s legally owned. Law enforcement can also trace a gun that, for example, is stolen and used in a crime.

The sheriff said the legislation will "do nothing to make our communities safer."

Sheriff Stovall also said lawmakers are trying to make criminals out of law-abiding citizens.

The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Critics of the legislation warn the governor’s signature will trigger court challenges, which will ultimately overturn the law as a violation of the 2nd Amendment.

