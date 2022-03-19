Freeport hopes of P&O's Dubai owner at risk after mass sackings

P&O ferry

The Dubai owner of P&O Ferries has been warned by ministers that its role in the Government’s flagship freeport scheme is at risk after the company sacked hundreds of staff without a consultation.

The ferry company, whose parent is transport and logistics giant DP World, sparked national condemnation by firing 800 staff without notice or consultation on Thursday.

DP World a key player in the freeport scheme, which is aimed at turbocharging post-Brexit trade by creating low-tax zones at hubs across Britain.

A spokesman for the Government said: “We are working urgently to establish the facts of what has happened in this case, and whether P&O [Ferries] or DP World are in breach of any of the requirements on them as partners in the Thames and Solent freeports.”

P&O now faces a fresh clash with ministers after it refused to guarantee the job security of its remaining 2,200 UK workers.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment on whether it would bow to a demand by Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, by providing assurances that more redundancies were not on the way.

P&O brought services to an abrupt halt on Thursday and immediately sacked its British-based crews, dispatching security guards trained in the use of handcuffs to escort them off their ships. The employees were replaced with cheaper agency workers in a move which P&O expects to halve its staffing costs.

Bosses announced on Saturday that it would resume services between Liverpool and Dublin amid fears of a logistics crisis.

The Dutch-flagged Norbank ferry departed Merseyside shortly 10am, arriving in Ireland at 430pm. Union sources said that the crew was a combination of Dutch and Filipino workers.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, ordered vessels with replacement crew to remain ashore pending safety checks.

However, a government spokesman said that the ship running the services was not part of the redundancy programme announced this week and was therefore free to continue to operate.

The sacking of P&O seafarers, without notice or consultation, drew widespread criticism amid claims it ran roughshod through UK employment law.

In a letter to the P&O chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite on Friday, Mr Shapps said: “There can be no doubt that the Government is closely considering its relationship with your organisation.”

Speculation is rife over whether Mr Hebblethwaite is doing any more than the bidding of P&O's ultimate owner, the government of Dubai.

Its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, is one of the world’s richest men. He was criticised this weekend for meeting with President Bashar al Assad of Syria on Friday despite the latter being accused of war crimes.

A source close to P&O said: “The only way that this decision was taken, was that it came from the very top.”

Sir Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet, said that he had spoken to Mr Hebblethwaite as the redundancies were announced: "I have to say that the chief executive was acutely embarrassed.”

P&O, its parent companies and the government of Dubai did not respond to a request for comment on the claims.

Dover's Tory MP Natalie Elphicke protest on Friday over P&O's mass sackings

The business has warned that disruption to services could last up to 10 days while agency staff are trained to operate the UK ferries. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency, a division of the Department for Transport, must sign the ferries and staff off as seaworthy before they can restart.

Officers’ trade union Nautilus has written to Mr Shapps, asking him to make the inspection reports public. Mark Dickinson, the general secretary said: “Nautilus is deeply concerned with the intention of P&O ferries to reintroduce its vessels with seafarers who are not trained and familiar with the vessels and routes operated by the company.”

Any delay risks chaos at major ports such as Dover over the Easter Holidays. Industry sources said that fully-laden P&O ferries would carry up to 10,000 passengers a day from the Kent port. With few options to increase capacity among other ferry operators, it raises the spectre of thousands of Britons being unable to go on planned holidays at the start of April.

P&O was threatened with criminal charges and an unlimited fine by ministers if it was found that it had breached employment law. The operator has until Monday evening to respond to a list of 10 questions posed by Mr Kwarteng.

P&O defended the way it sacked its staff, some of whom had worked for the company for more than 20 years, by saying it was the only way to balance the books.

A spokesman for P&O said on Friday: “Reaching agreement on the way forward would be impossible and against this background, that the process itself would be highly disruptive, not just for the business but for UK trade and tourism.”

The company declined to comment further on Saturday.