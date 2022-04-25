Freeport man charged with arson after allegedly attempting to set Escambia building on fire

A Freeport man is facing criminal charges after allegedly setting an Escambia County building on fire, according to an Escambia County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Cody Lee Tullis, 26, is charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire that was reported to the ECSO around 8 a.m. Sunday.

According to the report, a deputy arrived at the scene of the incident to find a burn mark on a building separate from the main house on the property. The location of the property is redacted from the report.

The deputy also found two small pieces of wood and a lighter knot near the building that were all partially burned.

A witness at the scene said she and two other people were inside the building Sunday morning preparing it for someone to move in. She was painting near a window when she observed a shadowy figure walk by. A short time later, she began to see and smell smoke. She touched the wall, felt it was hot to the touch, alerted the other two occupants, and they all exited the building.

Once outside, they discovered the building was burning. A witness went to try and douse the flame with a water hose and discovered it had been disconnected.

A neighbor was able to stretch his water hose to the building and they were able to put out the fire.

In an interview with investigators, a witness said before the blaze they saw Tullis pick up a lit piece of firewood from another small camp-style fire on the property, take the burning wood to the corner of the building, then seemingly bend down and drop it near the building.

A state fire marshal's investigator reviewed the scene, conducted his own investigation and found probable cause to arrest Tullis.

Tullis, who was known to the property owner and who was in a nearby residence at the time deputies arrived, was interviewed and taken into custody. He was booked into Escambia County Jail on $52,500 bond Sunday afternoon, according to jail records.

