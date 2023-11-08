Freeport man charged with attempted murder stemming from 2019 shooting

A Freeport who was already in custody now faces attempted murder charges.

Darion Wheeler was served with an 8-count grand injury indictment from a shooting in December 2019.

Freeport police said the shooting happened in the Willow Park Apartments in the 500 block of N. Willow Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 30-year-old man near the back door of the apartment who had been shot.

The indictment alleges Wheeler and co-conspirator Ariean Collins entered the victim's home and shot the victim after a fight.

Wheeler and Collins then left the scene, according to police.

Along with attempted first-degree murder charges, Wheeler was also charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm and two counts of home invasion.

Wheeler will remain in the Stephenson County Jail, police said.

Collins was sentenced to 30 years in prison earlier this year in connection to the 2019 shooting.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport man Darion Wheeler charged with attempted first-degree murder