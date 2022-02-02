Freeport man found not responsible by reason of insanity for killing Scarborough farmer, rampage

Feb. 2—A judge has declared a Freeport man not criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the stabbing death of a Scarborough farmer and other crimes during a violent rampage in 2019.

Quinton Hanna, 24, is now committed to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for an indefinite period of time. He will be transferred to Riverview Psychiatric Hospital in Augusta for treatment, and he will not be able to be released from state custody without a court order finding that he is no longer a danger to himself or others.

Hanna sat quietly through the hearing Wednesday at the Cumberland County Courthouse in Portland. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions and did not look at the people who delivered emotional statements about the lasting impacts of his actions.

Mary Pearson recalled the terrible morning when her father was fatally stabbed outside his home. James Pearson, 82, was a longtime educator at Gorham High School and the owner of Beech Ridge Farm, which grows Christmas trees.

"I often wake early in the morning and relive the morning he died in front of me," she said. "I get mad and frustrated at myself when I try to do things like Dad would have, and I can't do them as well as him. I get made when I can't share a joke or a story that would make him laugh or giggle until he doubled over. I get mad when I damage or break something that's Dad's. I get mad when I cry like a baby, when I feel like I should be able to stand tall."

Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis and defense attorney Andrew Wright both agreed during the hearing that the court should find Hanna not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Dr. Sarah Miller, the head of the state forensic services, testified that Hanna has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was experiencing the symptoms of a psychotic break at the time of the attacks.

"The best thing you can do to show you understand the impact of your actions is to engage cooperatively in the treatment, to try to work with the people who are going to care for you, to address the disease that led to your actions," Superior Court Justice Daniel Billings said to Hanna before officers led him away in handcuffs. "I urge you to work with your treatment providers to address the horrible conditions that have led to the senseless crimes we heard about here today."

Ellis detailed the police account of the random spree across Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties in 2019.

The violence began at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019. A Freeport man noticed a car pull into his driveway when he was not expecting someone. The driver, later identified as Hanna, approached him and asked for someone by name. The man said no one with that name lived in the home, and Hanna stabbed him twice in the chest. That man survived and was able to give a description of his attacker to the police.

Ellis said police collected security footage that shows Hanna driving around in Scarborough late that night and early the next morning. At 8 a.m., he knocked at a home near the Pearson farm, but the two people inside did not open the door. At 8:15 a.m., Pearson went outside to get cigarettes and came back inside bleeding from three stab wounds. He died later that morning at the hospital.

At 10 a.m., a woman was out for a run in West Bath. Hanna drove past her in his car and then circled back. She became suspicious when he got out of the car, and she tried to walk away. Hanna grabbed her at knifepoint, dragged her into the nearby woods and threatened to kill her. He then sexually assaulted her until she was able to free herself — but when she fled, he chased her in his car and hit her. His car crashed into the trees, and he fled on foot.

At 10:30 a.m., Hanna knocked on another door in West Bath and asked a woman there for a phone. When she returned with one, he had entered her home. He pulled out a knife, threatened to kill her and demanded her car keys. Her husband then entered the room with a loaded handgun and Hanna fled.

Hanna eventually was stopped in a stolen vehicle and arrested in Brunswick. He was charged with more than a dozen crimes, including murder, attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

The investigation quickly focused on Hanna's mental state at the time of his actions. Maine law states that a defendant is not criminally responsible if "a mental disease or defect" prevents that person from understanding the wrongful conduct. In such cases, the court is required to commit the person to the custody of the state Department of Health and Human Services for placement in an institution or residential program for treatment.

This story will be updated.