Freeport pastor pleads guilty to battery, has sexual abuse charge dismissed

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 607 E. Stephenson St. in Freeport, was founded in 1911.

FREEPORT — A Freeport pastor pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge and was sentenced to two years of court supervision and fined $200 on Tuesday.

The Rev. Antwon M. Funches Sr. of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church was arrested July 8, 2021 after the Freeport Police Department received a report that a female parishioner was sexually abused at her home.

According to court documents, the alleged incident occurred June 18, 2021, when Funches was at the woman’s home to fix a refrigerator. Charging documents said “(The defendant) knowingly and without legal justification made physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature to (the woman) in that said defendant used his hands to rub various parts of (her) body without her consent.”

The criminal sexual abuse charge against Funches was dismissed, according to court records.

Funches is a former member of the Freeport School Board who resigned in 2019 after officials learned that in 2008 he pleaded guilty to federal drug charges. In that case, the FBI alleged he served as a lookout during heroin and cocaine deals. He was released from federal custody in 2013 and has no other criminal record. But, Illinois law prohibits anyone with a felony conviction from serving on a school board.

Funches was installed as pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in August 2016. The church is located at 607-641 E. Stephenson St., Freeport.

Funches is scheduled to appear in court on Sep. 23 for a restitution hearing.

