Freeport police: 2 men fatally shot in area of Galena and Pleasant Thursday

FREEPORT — Freeport police are investigating the fatal shooting of two men on Thursday in the area of Galena and Pleasant.

Officers arrived about 7:52 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man and 32-year-old man at the scene with gunshot injuries. Officers rendered aid to the men before they were transported by Freeport Fire Department ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

More: Trial set in sexual abuse case against Freeport pastor Antwon Funches Sr.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are looking for two individuals that were seen running from the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact either the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222, or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

This article originally appeared on Journal Standard: Freeport shooting: 2 men fatally shot near Galena, Pleasant