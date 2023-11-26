Freeport police search for suspect in fatal shooting

One man died after being shot in Freeport Sunday morning and the suspect is not in custody, according to police.

The Freeport Police Department said the shooting happened in the 600 block of S. Carroll Ave. just before 10 a.m.

Police said as officers were enroute to the shooting scene, they were notified a 30-year-old man was being taken to the hospital after being hit by gunfire.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the hospital.

Police identified Christopher Calvin, 38, of Freeport, as the suspect. Calvin is not in custody.

Christopher Calvin is charged in connection with a homicide on Nov. 26, 2023.

The shooting is not believed to be random, according to police.

Anyone who has information about Calvin's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Freeport Police Department at 815-235-8222 or through texting at Tip411.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Freeport police search for suspect Christoper Calvin in fatal shooting