Freeport sees slight uptick in homicides in 2022 as efforts to curb violence continue

FREEPORT — The city of Freeport saw a slight uptick in homicides in 2022 compared to 2021.

The Freeport Police Department said there were five homicides in 2022, a slight increase from four in 2021.

"Unfortunately, the city is experiencing the same rise in crime as other communities across the nation. Our Officers and Detectives are continuing to work hard every day to protect the citizens and reduce the amount of crime in the city," the police department said in a statement.

While the department did not provide other crime statistics for 2022, other data shows violent crime is decreasing across the country.

Large cities across the United States saw a 5% decrease in the number of murders last year, according to information from AH Datalytics. In Chicago, the data showed there were 695 homicides in 2022, 13.6% fewer than in 2021.

In Rockford, there 15 homicides last year which was 38% fewer than the 24 reported in 2021. That decrease came after an especially violent 2020 when killings had spiked to a record high of 36.

Efforts are being made to reduce all crime in Freeport, however.

The city approved a new pilot program to allow residents to receive a doorbell camera for free. Police have said doorbell cameras and private security cameras have been "instrumental" in helping solve various crimes in Freeport.

The police department identified which residential areas are in need of additional surveillance using data from its Spotshotter technology.

According to police, the program will include areas bounded by Empire Street to South Street, Main Street and Lincoln Avenue to the north, Adams Avenue to the east and West Avenue to the west.

To be eligible for a camera through the program, residents must provide documentation of residency within the pilot area boundaries. Residents must also have Wi-Fi capabilities and agree to share data with police if there's an incident within the camera's range.

The program was approved after a Freeport woman, Robbie Capp, raised money and donated dozens of surveillance cameras to the community after her son was a homicide victim in 2021.

