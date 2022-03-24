Freeport teacher, soccer coach charged with grooming a student

FREEPORT — A Freeport teacher and soccer coach has been charged with grooming a student as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say, Tyler Wallace, 27, was taken into custody Wednesday without incident at this home. He was released from the Stephenson County Jail after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond.

Wallace is a science teacher and assistant junior varsity soccer coach at Freeport High School.

School district officials learned of the allegations on March 16 and reported them to the Freeport Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the allegations are being investigated,” the Freeport School District said in a release.

The Illinois Criminal Code defines grooming as the act of knowingly using a computer, the internet, or any electronic data-storage device to seduce, lure, or entice a person younger than 17 to commit a sex act, distribute photographs depicting sex organs, or to be otherwise engaged in unlawful sexual conduct.

Grooming is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and fines of up to $25,000.

