Freestyle football world champions crowned in Kenya

STORY: The world's top freestyle football athletes

'battle' each other for the championship title

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Two athletes at a time juggle a football

and try to outperform each other with tricks

Poland's Aguska Mnich was crowned

this year's female champion

[Aguska Mnich/Female World Champion 2023]

"I would like for every single person in the world would try this beautiful sport because it is giving us freedom and you can express yourself. Now we are doing one month in Africa. We are trying to train as many kids as possible because we want to help them to go away from the problems in the family and we know that we can change it and that people can be free. So, basically everyone."

Erlend Fagerli won the men's title after announcing

he's retiring from the sport at just 26 years old

[Erlend Fagerli/Male World Champion 2023]

"I am just so happy, also for the other freestylers who performed like really well. And there was not one battle I was sure I was going to win. So, the level was super high."

32 competitors went through several

qualifying rounds to reach the finals in Kenya

[Daniel Wood/Founder/World Freestyle Football Association]

"The sport itself has enormous potential for bigger, bigger competitions such as the Olympic Games. It's not the only goal, but it's definitely one of them. And the demand is there, it's more about the public and the audience who are changing their appetite for sport and freestyle football is that fusion of dance and acrobatics and music and a ball which nobody else can parallel..."