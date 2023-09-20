Freetown man faces murder charge in death of Freetown woman

FREETOWN — A Freetown man is slated to be arraigned today in Fall River District Court in connection with an early Wednesday morning homicide in town.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, 54-year-old Matthew Lucas faces a murder charge for an incident that occurred at 92 Chace Road.

Freetown police responded to the scene at 92 Chace Road in East Freetown at 4:24 am Wednesday. There, they located a deceased female homicide victim later identified as 44-year-old Heidi Chace, who resided at that address.

Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 92 Chace Road in Freetown.

After a preliminary investigation, authorities determined the suspect to be Matthew Lucas, who lives at the same Chace Road home, the DA's release states.

A search led state and local police to Lucas, who was found at around 8:40 a.m. hiding in a shed on Burns Lane in Freetown.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated following Lucas' arraignment later today.

