Freetown, Mass. cemetery vandalized

Police in Freetown are investigating after a cemetery in town was vandalized. Police say this is the second time in two months that the cemetery was targeted.

“Investigating officers identified 34 headstones and memorial markers that were defaced with red spray paint,” Freetown Police said in a post on their Facebook page.

The vandalism was discovered at the White Cemetery on Keene Road, Friday morning.

“One of the headstones had a swastika painted on it, while others had messages like “Catch me if you can” and “I will be back”” according to police.

Freetown Police are asking for anyone with any information to please give them a call.





Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW