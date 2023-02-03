Freetown woman accused of stabbing is in sibling's custody; tragic arrest details emerge

FALL RIVER — A Freetown woman accused of stabbing a relative in the face, in an incident that spurred a late-night manhunt for a missing toddler, was found dangerous by a District Court judge on Monday but released under the care of a sibling.

Angel-Leah Duarte, 25, of Freetown had spent the past several weeks at the Worcester Recovery Center and Hospital being evaluated for competency to stand trial and ability to understand criminal responsibility.

Duarte was arrested on Dec. 16 on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon. In that incident, a Freetown resident in the area of Bullock Road and Snuggles Way told police that a neighbor appeared at their door covered in blood, having been stabbed in the face. The victim told police that Duarte was responsible and had fled into the woods with a 2-year-old child. Police found Duarte at a nearby home, and both she and the victim were hospitalized while a search and rescue was conducted for the missing child. The toddler was located after 10 p.m. with the use of a drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera, in a wooded area about a quarter-mile from where the child had been last seen.

Angel-Leah Duarte appears in Fall River District Court on Dec. 19, 2022.

On Monday, Judge Kevin Finnerty found Duarte dangerous but released her into the custody of a sister under certain conditions until a probable cause hearing. Duarte was ordered to abide by a Massachusetts Department of Mental Health discharge plan and comply with all mental health treatment conditions.

Duarte is also forbidden to have unsupervised contact with the victim or witnesses, refrain from alcohol or drug use, except for prescriptions, must not possess dangerous weapons, and attend weekly in-person check-ins with a probation officer as directed.

At a previous hearing in December, Dr. Kimberly Bistis said a preliminary mental competency evaluation she conducted suggested that Duarte may have had a psychotic break with reality in the time before and during the attack, was thinking irrationally, and had been suffering from disturbing hallucinations and extreme paranoia. Bistis testified that she was told Duarte had begun exhibiting signs of mental illness during the COVID pandemic, hearing voices, and just before the attack believed relatives were attempting to poison her food.

Angel-Leah Duarte's defense attorney, Rene Brown is seen at the initial appearance at Fall River District Court Dec. 19, 2022.

Duarte's arrest report reveals shocking details

According to an arrest report obtained from the Freetown Police Department, officers who conducted interviews stated that Duarte had been sending “erratic messages” to family members before the incident, was "speaking and was not making any sense” during dinner and behaving distantly toward the victim.

Before the attack, the report states, Duarte "became irate" and attempted to leave in another person's car, stating that she needed sleep. Duarte could not drive away, the report states, since she unable to operate the car properly and another car had boxed her in. When the victim reached into the vehicle to prevent Duarte from trying to leave, according to police, Duarte used a knife to stab the victim in the face, biting the victim's finger when the victim attempted to disarm her.

K-9 officer Patrolman Thomas Long and Patrolman Nathan Melo noted that when police found Duarte on the porch outside a nearby home and arrested her, “she was completely naked” despite being outdoors in frigid night temperatures and wet weather, having left her clothing in a pile in a side yard. The report indicates that after initially showing police where she had gone after fleeing her home, she “began yelling at Det. [Shane] Kelley and calling him ‘the Devil’” while being led to an ambulance.

Duarte is due back in District Court for a probable cause hearing on March 10.

