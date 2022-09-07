Freeway free-for-all: Abilene police arrest man for carrying weapons, throwing items

Abilene police arrested a man Tuesday morning on the Winters Freeway for public intoxication after he was seen walking in traffic and throwing items at passing vehicles.

When police arrived, officers instructed him to drop what he was carrying at gunpoint.

The man was reportedly walking in traffic in the southbound lane of the freeway around 8:20 a.m. with "weapons in his hands," police said, throwing "unknown items" at vehicles.

Multiple calls were received by law enforcement. Police reports released Wednesday say there were "near collisions" caused by the man being on the road near South Seventh Street.

When police arrived, he attempted to run across the median and into northbound traffic, according to reports.

Once he been traveling north, the man stopped and walked back toward an officer's patrol vehicle.

He was instructed to drop what he had in his hands, which appeared to be "blunt objects and a knife," police doing so "numerous times at gunpoint," according to reports.

Eventually, he did, according to a report.

The man, who has several prior arrests, was arrested for public intoxication, put into handcuffs and searched.

He would not correctly identify himself to police, giving false names or birthdates each time, according to a report. He also was reportedly verbally aggressive toward police and uncompliant.

He was arrested for public intoxication, enhanced "due to numerous convictions during the past two years," and for failure to identify himself.

He was taken to Taylor County Jail, police said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Police arrest man carrying weapons, throwing items on Winters Freeway