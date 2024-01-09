Freeway reopens after shots fired at SB I-41 through Zoo Interchange

TechCrunch

SentinelOne's deal to acquire PingSafe values the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest exits emerging from India. The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and stock deal to acquire the two-year-old Indian startup last week, but didn't reveal the financial terms. PingSafe and PeakXV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, whereas SentinelOne declined to comment.