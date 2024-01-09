Freeway reopens after shots fired at SB I-41 through Zoo Interchange
MCSO responded to the report of shots fired
Newsletter platform Substack has removed five pro-Nazi publications from its platform following weeks of pressure over its content moderation rules.
Here's everything you need to know about what's going on with Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
Mesa, Arizona, gets the first pure battery-electric fire truck in the U.S., the E-One Vector's 327-kWh battery able to run 4 hoses at 750 GPM for 4 hours.
Samsung unveiled a new version of its Ballie robot ball, and it will reportedly be available for sale this year.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Peregrine spacecraft mission has experienced an anomaly after a successful launch that stopped the vehicle from pointing its solar array at the sun. This is putting the planned moon landing in danger.
Treat yourself while sticking to your New Year's budget resolutions!
Despite elevated interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and higher prices in general, luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motor Cars reported record sales for 2023 as its ultra-high-net-worth clientele continued buying bespoke automobiles.
At 60, Harbaugh is at a prime age to move back to the NFL.
SentinelOne's deal to acquire PingSafe values the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest exits emerging from India. The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and stock deal to acquire the two-year-old Indian startup last week, but didn't reveal the financial terms. PingSafe and PeakXV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, whereas SentinelOne declined to comment.
The 2024 awards season kicks off tonight with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
The Stylophone Theremin is a $110 synthesizer that has a single antenna that interacts with your movement to create experimental sounds. The company has started taking signups for pre-orders.
The five winners of AARP's Purpose Prize have improved the world around them and found new purpose themselves.
Friday's jobs data from December showed a hotter labor market than economists expected — which could spook investors set on a March rate cut from the Fed. But these numbers might not shake that March narrative.
The Golden State Warriors' trying season got a bit worse.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) could reportedly file “a sweeping antitrust case” against Apple as soon as the first half of this year, according to The New York Times. The report says the agency is in “the late stages” of its investigation, focusing on the company’s control over hardware and software services.
Tagovailoa has used all five seasons of his eligibility but could get a waiver for a sixth.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.