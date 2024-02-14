Freeze coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this week. Here’s when, how long cold spell will stay

Eat your heart out Punxutawney Phil, Dallas-Fort Worth is flirting with more winter-like weather this weekend.

Another cold front is arriving Friday that will plunge temperatures around North Texas into the 20s and 30s by the weekend, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office. The last time the Metroplex worried about frigid temperatures was back in January when the area endured days with frigid lows in the teens and 20s. .

“Saturday night will be the coldest night through the next several days with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s,” Fort Worth meteorologist Madi Gordon writes on the NWS web site. “Highs Saturday will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s.”

Expect breezy conditions to continue through this time with sustained wind speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph possible, the NWS states.

A warming trend will quickly follow the cold weekend with above normal temperatures returning next week with highs expected in the 60s and 70s.

A warmer than normal start to week after talk of rain, snow mix

The week started warmer than normal with highs pushing north of 70 degrees after talk of rain and snow mix falling over North Texas. Breezy conditions arrive midweek before the cold front arrives at the end of the work week. Chance of rain is low (20%) and will most likely fall south of Dallas-Fort Worth, the NWS report states.

Skies over North Texas will remain mostly clear except for transient cirrus clouds for most of Wednesday. A southerly wind picks up as breezy conditions strengthen. By early Thursday, clouds will begin to move in as windy conditions continue.

“Breezy conditions should continue tonight and will work in unison with the increasing cloud cover to hold seasonal low temperatures up above normal from the mid 40s to lower 50s,” Fort Worth meteorologist Eric Martello writes on the NWS website

If rain falls around the Metroplex Friday it will mostly be intermittent showers.

“This could make the morning commute a bit annoying for some having to use their intermittent windshield wipers,” Martello said.