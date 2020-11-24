Freeze Dried Food Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)
The global freeze-dried food market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9. 98% during the forecast period. - The growth of the food-processing sector and the high demand for ready-to-eat or convenience food products among global consumers have considerably increased in recent years, owing to the busy work lifestyle and the increasing working population.
These products are easy to store, convenient to handle, and have a short preparation time. Thus, there is an increase in the demand for freeze-dried food products, like snacks, RTE food items, dairy, beverages, and bakery and confectionery products.
- Moreover, the ease of processing heat-sensitive food products, like fruits and vegetables, and providing them with a prolonged shelf life, without hampering the original properties, are the major driving factors for the global freeze-dried food market.
- Similarly, the rising interest and participation of consumers in outdoor sports, owing to the awareness about health and wellness, and increasing interest in expedition activities and adventures also play a significant role in driving the sales of freeze-dried food.
- The market offers a great opportunity for the application of freeze-drying technique in the preparation of pet food. This is primarily due to the convenience associated with serving freeze-dried products to pets and the easiness in the procurement of items in greater quantities at a time, without worrying about the storage duration.
Key Market Trends
Popularization of Adventure Sports and Expeditions
Freeze-dried food is becoming increasingly popular among global consumers, especially in North America and Europe, as the corresponding technique retains the original flavor and taste of the food product, while also providing a long shelf life. Thus, the enthusiasts going on expeditions prefer freeze-dried foods, to fulfill their nutritional requirements throughout their tour. The demand for freeze-dried food products is high due to their availability in multiple categories. The most prevalent ones are meals, bakery products, cereal products, fruits snacks, and vegetable snacks, among others. Therefore, numerous companies have started the retailing of freeze-dried food products through online channels, focusing on expedition activities. For instance, Expedition Foods Limited categorized freeze-dried foods according to the calorie content, on its online platform, to make it easier for the buyers to select the foods as per their requirement. Consequently, the growing consumer interest in adventure sports and expeditions plays a significant role in the growth of the market studied.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region
The freeze-dried food market in Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid expansion, due to the increasing consumption of processed food and rising preference for ready-to-eat meals, owing to the rising trend of on-the-go lifestyles of consumers. In China, the pet food industry is growing at a faster pace, with 323,000 metric ton of pet food sold in 2017 and an overall growth of 35% in between 2013 to 2017. The mega pet food trends include “Healthy Lifestyle and Premium Indulgence”, which is particularly strong in China. Such factors make China a potential market for freeze-dried pet foods, and thus, manufacturers are exploring this trend to attract young Chinese pet owners. The interest of Chinese consumers for healthy and innovative products formulated with Chinese ingredients, which fit in their busy lifestyles, provides a great platform for foreign retail manufacturers to expand their businesses in this country. For instance in 2019, ALDI, is an international retail giant, opened two new physical stores in Shanghai’s Jing’an and Minhang districts. The stores offer a variety of products, including freeze-dried fruit snacks.
Competitive Landscape
The global freeze-dried food market is competitive in nature, where major players in the market include Nestle SA, European Freeze Dry, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, and Harmony House Foods Inc., holding a significant share of the market studied. As the global freeze-dried foods market is significantly driven by consumers going for adventure sports and expedition, leading players like European Freeze Dry and other key players including Katadyn Products Inc. and AMG Group Ltd, are concentrating on the production of pre-cooked ready meals specially for consumers going for expeditions as a growth strategy. Thereby, enhancing their position in the market studied. In January 2017, European Freeze Dry introduced a new brand Summit To Eat to expand their freeze-dried outdoor meals offering, that supported the company to stay ahead of competitors.
