Freeze ‘em out: No Russian passport, no coal for you – in occupied Kherson Oblast

Russian invaders are trying to force locals in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast to take a Russian passport in exchange for coal, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) reported.

Russians will only issue a subsidized coal to those who have a Russian passport, the NRC said.

"The temperature is currently below zero in these regions and a significant number of villages are without electricity due to the occupation administration not being able to provide a lifeline to locals,” the NRC said.

“The Russians are just cynically using even this situation to change the demographic situation in oblast."

Crimean occupation “administration” did not fulfill its promise to pay 10,000 rubles ($ 112 USD) in compensation for houses having been damaged during the storm last November, NRC reported on Jan. 11.

