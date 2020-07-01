Freeze Tag Announces Eventzee App Update Focusing on Virtual Events

TUSTIN, California, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has released a new update to the Eventzee application. The new update comes in connection to a renewed focus on expanding services within the corporate sector. Eventzee, the state of the art virtual event and scavenger hunt app, is now available on iOS and Android devices. Those interested in utilizing Eventzee's services can learn more at eventzeeapp,com.

"The latest version of Eventzee has been totally reworked to offer virtual events and scavenger hunts for any occasion," said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. "Whether you're looking for a team-building exercise, new ways to engage with your customers, or a fun family activity, Eventzee provides the most features of any scavenger hunt app available."

The app re-design includes a number of new features including new challenge types, social sections to allow players to interact with one another, and an improved admin system right in the app. Players can now tackle seven different challenge types which include Photo, Video, Quiz, GPS, QR Code, Text, and Information Challenges. Any mix of challenges can also be combined together in a Grouped Challenge to require players to complete a number of challenges at a time in order to earn the points.

Now running a virtual event is easier than ever. Administrators using Eventzee can approve photo, video, and text submissions within the app itself. Alongside reviewing submissions, event hosts can also message players, download user media, post announcements and more. Admins can also use a web tool to set up events, create challenges, and more, but the new app makes approving on the day of your event much simpler.

Another exciting aspect of the new app is the ability for clients to host their own white-label version of the Eventzee app. This totally unique app, branded to your specifications, uses the Eventzee technology, but operates as a separate build hosted by the client. Although development costs depend on the scope of the project, this high-end option is perfect for brands that want to make an impact in a partnership with Eventzee.

"Our white-label branded apps are an opportunity to form ongoing partnerships with Eventzee and Freeze Tag," said Holland. "Especially in the current climate, there is a huge need for hosting virtual events so we can all continue engagement with communities around the world."

If you're interested in hosting an Eventzee scavenger hunt visit our website and contact our team to set up the best package for you. You can also email us at sales@eventzeeapp.com or call us at 714-210-3850 x15. Eventzee is ideal for trade shows, conferences and orientations. Businesses can use the app to drive traffic to specific locations, promote vendors or products and increase social interactions. Some clients use Eventzee to hold contests and give away prizes to their most engaged customers. There are many ways Eventzee can help you achieve your business goals. For more information visit https://www.eventzeeapp.com/.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

