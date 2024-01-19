Freeze warning issued as cold temps return

Jan. 19—A hard freeze warning is in effect for Lauderdale County and the surrounding area as cold temperatures return this weekend.

In its weather advisory, the National Weather Service in Jackson said the warning, which went into effect at 6 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until noon on Sunday, was issued as temperatures could reach as low as 14 degrees.

The below-freezing temperatures can freeze pipes, causing them to burst, damage sensitive plants and pose a danger to people and pets. Residents are advised to protect their plants, bring pets inside and let faucets drip to keep water from freezing in the lines.

The NWS also advises those with in-ground sprinkler systems to drain them and cover any parts of the system that are above ground.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly and vulnerable friends and neighbors and limit time outside as prolonged exposure to the cold can cause frostbite and hypothermia.

The weekend cold snap comes on the heels of a larger winter storm that blanketed much of the state in snow and ice. Schools, government offices and some businesses were closed Tuesday and Wednesday as emergency responders and transportation crews worked to clear the roadways and make travel safe.

In a news release Thursday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said six people have died from the storm. Of the state's 82 counties, 45 still reported ice on roadways as of Friday, MEMA said, with residents from Grenada north to the state line advised to stay off the roads.

Residents can keep up to date with real-time road conditions at mdottraffic.com or by downloading the Mississippi Department of Transportation mobile app.

Temperatures are expected to rise heading into next week with a high temperature of 68 degrees on Wednesday.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com