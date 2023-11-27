Freeze warning issued for Modesto. How low will temperatures drop?

Parts of the San Joaquin Valley will be under a freeze warning this week, including Modesto, according to the National Weather Service.

The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. Tuesday for Modesto, Stockton, Sacramento and other Northern California cities, the agency said.

Temperatures could drop as low as 27 to 32 degrees, with the coldest locations in rural areas, the weather service said.

The agency previously issued a freeze watch for the northern San Joaquin Valley over the weekend.

Freeze warnings are issued when sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely, according to the weather service.

“These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation,” the agency said in the warning.

How cold will it get in Modesto?

According to the National Weather Service forecast, Monday will be sunny in Modesto with a high near 61 degrees. The low will be around 36 degrees with light and variable winds.

On Tuesday, the city will see areas of frost between 5 and 9 a.m., followed by sunny skies with a high near 63 degrees. The low will be around 41 degrees.

The trend is expected to continue throughout the week with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s.

How do I prepare my home for cold weather?

Cover outdoor plants. You should take steps now to protect outside plants from the cold, according to the National Weather Service. Sheets, blankets, towels or cardboard boxes can be used.

Protect your pipes. Wrap, drain or slowly drip outdoor water pipes to prevent them from freezing or possibly bursting, the NWS says. You should drain in-ground sprinklers and cover pipes that lay above ground.

Covering swimming pools is not necessary. You may choose to cover your pool to prevent dirt and debris from collecting in the water, according to Royal Swimming Pools, but you don’t have to cover it to prevent it from freezing over.

Do not use your oven as a heat source. Using your oven to heat your home is ineffective and dangerous, according to Stanislaus County’s Extreme Cold/Freeze Contingency Plan. There is an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning when leaving your oven open. Children and pets could also be severely burned.

Watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia. Look for discoloration of the skin, numbness or waxy skin as symptoms of frostbite. Confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and shivering are signs of hypothermia, according to the county’s contingency plan.

