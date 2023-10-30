Freeze warning issued by the NWS for North Texas for Tuesday

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a freeze warning valid for Tuesday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Young, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker, Eastland, Erath, Hood, Somervell and Comanche counties.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected for North Texas and far western Central Texas from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the NWS, "Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing with this being the end of the growing season."

According to the NWS, "A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub- freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks."

This warning is in effect until Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

This article was generated by the Star-Telegram Bot, artificial intelligence software that retrieves information from the National Weather Service and applies it to templates on our website. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or share your thoughts by filling out our feedback form.