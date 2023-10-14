Freeze warning for metro Denver tonight
Milder conditions will return for the weekend with a nice warm up on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will bounce back to the 60s for lower elevations and 50s in the mountains.
Milder conditions will return for the weekend with a nice warm up on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will bounce back to the 60s for lower elevations and 50s in the mountains.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
Flag football would be a 5-on-5 event played on a 50-yard field with no offensive or defensive linemen.
The TD was Hunter's first as a Colorado player. He missed three games after he was sidelined by a late hit in Week 3.
You (and your feet) deserve some fluffy goodness.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Score a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for $50 off, a 43-inch Fire TV for $170, a Dyson-esque stick vac for 75% off and so much more.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and more.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
There's a reason it's an Amazon No. 1 bestseller (and has nearly 28,000 fans to back it up).
Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will meet on a pay-per-view card Saturday in Manchester, England, which figures to be low on boxing skill but high on trash talk and zany antics.
The Meta Quest 3 is here, and it’s the best standalone VR headset we’ve ever seen. But is that enough to make people care about virtual reality?
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
Week 6 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
Alex Anzalone thanked everyone who prayed for his family, after he revealed that his parents were trapped in Israel due to the ongoing war.
The Rockets' $80 million man has developed a sort of reputation.
UGGs are never on sale, so this is a very big treat for you and your delicate feet.