Freeze warning tees off in Rochester for PGA Championship. How cold will it get?

A freeze warning has been issued for several counties in western New York, including the Rochester region.

The warning, which covers Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, northern Erie and Genesee counties, runs from from 11 p.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Widespread frost is expected, accompanied by sub-freezing temperatures in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

Outlying areas of Buffalo and Rochester, as well as regions near the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, should expect patchy frost with temperatures at or close to freezing, said Weather Service Meteorologist Liz Jurkowski.

PGA Championship forecast Rochester weather outlook includes weekend rain

"It'll be a chilly start in the morning," Jurkowski said of golfers and those attending the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. Tournament play starts on Thursday and tee times begin at 7 a.m.

The expected frost poses a significant risk to crops, sensitive vegetation and could potentially damage outdoor plumbing left unprotected. Jurkowski said golfers may see some patches of frost on the grass.

"It could be a crunchy morning," she said.

Gardeners and farmers are urged to safeguard tender plants from the cold. Precautionary measures such as covering plants, wrapping them or moving them indoors can help protect against frost damage.

Homeowners with outdoor water pipes should take steps to prevent freezing and potential bursting. Wrapping the pipes, draining them or allowing a slow drip can help mitigate the risk. In-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered for added protection.

Despite the chill start, the high on Thursday is expected to rise to the mid 60s. Friday will be far warmer with a predicted high around 80. The normal high in Rochester in mid-May is around 70, according to the Weather Service. Showers are likely on Saturday, with a high in the mid-60s. Sunday is predicted to be sunny and dry with a high in the low 70s.

Cooler today with highs in the 50s. A freeze is possible tonight, with sub-freezing temperatures expected across most areas. Frost is likely area-wide tonight. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. pic.twitter.com/HSxeP7wI7t — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) May 17, 2023

