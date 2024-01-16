Freeze warnings, wind chill advisories expected in these Florida counties. How to prepare

A strong cold front is making its way through Florida today and we can expect temperatures to "drop significantly tonight."

As the front makes its way down the state, isolated severe thunderstorms are possible throughout the day.

Just what residents need to hear after last week's tornadoes — including an EF-3 that hit Bay County — the state's Panhandle and two more possible tornadoes shocked Interstate 95 motorists near Port St. Lucie Monday night.

On Florida's West Coast, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday afternoon and reported that as of 4:37 p.m. 3 to 6 inches of rain had fallen in the area that was slammed by a line of heavy thunderstorms.

Freeze warnings and wind chill advisories are expected for these Florida counties:

Pensacola could see temperatures drop as low as 14, wind chill of 4 to 10 degrees

‼Far western Panhandle locations are reporting freezing drizzle and freezing rain (note the pink area on the radar scan). Traveling under these conditions can be quite difficult.... if you are able to stay off the roads this morning, please consider doing so! #FLwx pic.twitter.com/8tSzUaDd6p — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) January 16, 2024

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 14 are expected, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile. Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills of 4 to 10 degrees are possible, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile.

Watches, warnings and advisories:

A hard freeze warning is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 until 9 a.m. CST Wednesday, Jan. 17.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. CST Wednesday.

Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Exposed skin may quickly become frostbitten or frozen. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels and frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken.

What to do: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Residents with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. A hat is also important as half your body heat loss can be from the head.

Tallahassee could see temperatures drop to 20, with wind chill of 10

Low temperatures forecast for Jan. 17, 2024.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. Very cold wind chills are expected and could drop as low as 10 above zero, according to the National Weather Service, Tallahassee.

Watches, warnings and advisories:

A hard freeze warning is in effect from 11 p.m. EST Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

What to do: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Residents with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Jacksonville sub-freezing temperatures could drop as low as 27, with wind chill of 15

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast for Jan. 16-17, 2024.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, according to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville. Very cold wind chills expected and could drop as low as 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville.

Watches, warnings and advisories:

A freeze warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Impacts: Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

What to do: Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

What about Florida's East Coast? How low will temperatures drop?

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the middle and upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday mornings, along and north of Interstate 4 in Central Florida. Northwest winds will combine with temperatures to produce wind chill values in the mid 20s to mid 30s Wednesday morning north of Interstate 4.

Daytona Beach: Tuesday night low: 38

Melbourne: Tuesday night low: 48

Vero Beach : Tuesday night low: 53

Port St. Lucie: Tuesday night low: 54

Stuart: Tuesday night low: 58

West central and Southwest Florida can expect cooler, but not freezing, temperatures

Freezing temperatures are forecast for the northern Nature Coast Jan. 17, 2024.

A freeze watch has been issued for late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning across West Central and Southwest Florida. A wind chill advisory will likely be needed Tuesday night for Levy County, with conditions borderline across Citrus County, according to the National Weather Service, Tampa Bay.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s extreme north, with lower to mid 30s across the remainder of the Nature Coast. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s across central, and upper 40s to lower 50s farther south along the Nature Coast.

Sarasota : Tuesday night low: 44

Fort Myers: Tuesday night low: 52

South Florida temperatures expected to drop into mid-50s, low 60s

Naples : Tuesday night low: 54

West Palm Beach: Tuesday night low: 61

What is a hard freeze warning?

The National Weather Service issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees for an extended period of time, killing most types of commercial crops and residential plants.

What's the difference between a hard freeze warning and freeze warning?

The National Weather Service issues a freeze warning when temperatures are forecast to go below 32 degrees for a long period of time.

At that temperature, some types of commercial crops and residential plants could be killed.

With a hard freeze warning, temperatures are expected to drop below 28 degrees, killing most commercial crops and residential plants.

What is a wind chill advisory?

Explaining the differences between a wind chill warning, watch and advisory.

The National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory when seasonably cold wind chill values but not extremely cold values are expected or occurring. Be sure you and your loved ones dress appropriately and cover exposed skin when venturing outdoors.

Cold and breezy conditions could cause frostbite or hypothermia if precautions aren't taken. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Freeze warnings, wind chill advisory