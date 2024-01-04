Freezing fog advisory issued for North Texas until Thursday morning, says the NWS

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued a freezing fog advisory at 3:11 a.m. on Thursday. The advisory is for Montague, Cooke, Jack, Wise and Denton counties.

Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog for Montague, Cooke, Jack, Wise and Denton counties until 10 a.m. this morning.

"Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential for slick spots on bridges," explains the NWS. "If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads."

This advisory is in effect until 10 a.m.

Tips on how to stay safe during a freezing fog advisory

According to NWS: "A Freezing Fog Advisory is issued by your local National Weather Service office when fog develops and surface temperatures are at or below freezing. The tiny liquid droplets in the fog can freeze instantly to any surface, including vehicles and road surfaces. Freezing fog makes driving, boating, flying, and other forms of transportation particularly hazardous. Visibilities are typically at or below 1 mile."

If you must drive in freezing foggy conditions, keep the following safety tips in mind:

• Slow down to accommodate potentially icy conditions.

• Using low-beam headlights, which also activate your taillights. If available, employ your fog lights.

• Do not use your high-beam lights as they create glare, making it more difficult for you to see what’s ahead of you on the road.

• Leave a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you to account for sudden stops or changes in the traffic pattern.

• Use the road's lane markings as a guide to staying in the correct lane.

Source: The National Weather Service