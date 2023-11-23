Freezing fog expected overnight into Thanksgiving morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Freezing Fog Advisory has been issued for areas south and east of Nashville through 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Please be careful on the roads.

Temperatures are already dropping below freezing and as dense fog forms, that leads to freezing fog.

Slick spots are possible in all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky, especially on bridges and overpasses that freeze first.

Once the freezing fog burns off, temperatures warm into the upper 50s with lots of sunshine.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

