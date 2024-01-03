Freezing fog moves into Kansas City area. Here’s when winter storms could bring snow

A dense fog has moved into the Kansas City area Wednesday morning, bringing the chanced for slick roads across in the metro.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City has issued a dense fog advisory that will remain in effect until noon for the Kansas City metro, as well as portions of east-central and northeast Kansas and north-central, northwest and west-central Missouri.

Hazardous driving conditions are possible due to low visibilities.

With temperatures below freezing, freezing fog and a visibility of .25 of a mile were being reported at Kansas City International Airport, which has the airport code of MCI.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop A posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing foggy conditions in the Kansas City area and asking if drivers had their lights on.

Current driving conditions in parts of Troop A #fog #mowx

Are your lights really on?!?

Do this ️ to be sure! pic.twitter.com/Iu1mwwMZfH — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) January 3, 2024

Visibilities should begin to improve late Wednesday morning, although low, gray clouds may linger through the afternoon and evening, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s on Wednesday and Thursday. The temperature is normally 39 degrees this time of year in Kansas City.

Brewing winter storm systems threaten to bring snow to the Kansas City area in the coming days.

The first chance of snow will come at the end of the work week as a storm system enters the Kansas City area Friday. The wintry precipitation will begin as rain and then transition into a light snow as cooler air moves in Friday night into Saturday.

Accumulations of both rain and snow are expected to be light, with a 90% chance of less than one inch of snow, the weather service said. The snow, however, could cause slick spots on area highways and create periods of lower visibility.

A second winter storm system is expected early next week in the central United States. The system is expected to arrive in the Kansas City area on Monday and leave on Tuesday, the weather service said.

This storm could begin with rain, followed by a rain and snow mix before it switches over to all snow, according to the weather service.

Accumulating snow is possible, however uncertainty remains to the amount. Conditions are not expected to be favorable for sleet or freezing rain to develop, but that could change in the coming days, the weather service said.

The weather service suggested people to monitor forecasts over the coming days.