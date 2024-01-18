It’s freezing up North, but now’s the time to throw open windows in South Florida

I love winter in Florida. It’s a refreshing change from the usual swelter. At the first dip in temperature, I run around the house opening windows to let the cool breeze in. The pleasure of hearing birds twitter and leaves rustle always lifts my mood. I also sleep better, which is a life goal that has inched to the top of my bucket list as I age.

I write this not to stick it to my readers who are shivering up north after the recent snowstorms. Nor am I trying to needle my relatives in Chicago with our Chamber of Commerce weather. I’m simply basking in the rare opportunity to open the house to nature.

In Miami, where I’ve lived most of my life, our air conditioning runs nonstop for 11 months of the year. Fall and spring are rarely cool enough to fling open the windows, so any opportunity for fresh air with its corresponding smells and noises is welcomed.

“Isn’t this great?” I tell The Hubby, as I stand in the middle of the living room. We hardly use this part of the house, but it’s the best place for the cross current that blows through opposing windows.

The Hubby invariably harrumphs. He is not a fan of cold weather, and we’ve been known to argue about open windows at least once a season. He doesn’t see the point of goosebumps and numb toes. He’s wrong, of course. What can be more invigorating than that first chill in the morning? A true wake-up call.

A mid-50s degree forecast also inspires a wardrobe revival. Forget the sandals, the short-sleeves. Out comes the sweater, down come the boots. If I’m feeling particularly inspired, I’ll rifle through my collection of scarves and practice the different ways to wear them. Though much of my winter apparel is decades old, it’s always new to me. That’s how rarely I get to use these clothes

I’ve been thinking a lot about cold weather for disparate reasons. Just the other day on the news, a political pundit wondered aloud how many Republican voters would actually leave their homes to cast ballots in the Iowa caucuses for a 2024 presidential candidate. The predicted weather called for a minus double-digit Fahrenheit.

I’m vaguely familiar with Iowa winters. My youngest son lived there several years after college, and I can assure you the season is brutal. As if to bring home that point, a photo of me posing in front of a waist-high pile of snow popped up on my Facebook memories feed just yesterday. Brrr. My eyeballs hurt in the cold, I learned during my first January visit. I also remember that icy toilet seats can be a shock to the system.

But — and this is a big but — Iowans are hardy people, accustomed to frigid temperatures, snow piles and general arctic conditions. They know how to dress for the weather and what to keep in a car (blanket, ice scraper, hand-warmer packets). Which is my way of saying that cold is something people deal with, just as I deal with heat day in and day out.

That said, I’m well aware that folks from the North like a seasonal respite as much as I do. Two friends, former Miamians who now live in the cold, are spending some time in South Florida. They tell me how much they love hanging around in shorts and flip-flops while gushing about the sun-kissed skies to the people back home.

“We got almost 5 inches of snow yesterday,” one friend texted me. “Glad to be out of that for now.”

So, just as I savor a drop in the mercury by opening windows and wearing rarely used scarves, my compatriots from wintry climes like to get away from the routine too. In the end, it’s all about change, about savoring something different and exotic, about knowing we’re lucky to have choices when so many others don’t.

Ana Veciana-Suarez

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.